Crowdfunding for the ‘Skyrim’ board game opens next month

Crowdfunding for a Skyrim board game will open early next month, while more details on pricing and content have been revealed.

In a new post shared to Gamefound, Bethesda and Modiphius Games have shared an update on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Board Game, revealing that crowdfunding will open on November 2 – as spotted by TheGamer.

Modiphius also shared a look at the several board game versions including the Base, Gameplay, and Deluxe version as well as some images of what the contents will include and look like.

The Base reward for the core box will be £68 ($95), while details on the Gameplay and Deluxe editions have yet to be revealed.

The developer explained that it’s made tweaks to card designs, board layout, improved icons, approved sample miniatures, filmed gameplay, and are preparing all the graphics for launch.

Modiphius also shared that anyone who backs the game will gain access to the demo through Tabletop Simulator, a digital platform that lets players interact with a virtual version of a physical board game.

The story of the tabletop version of Skyrim follows:

“Before the Dragonborn came to Skyrim… You are surviving members of the Blades, a legendary group who long protected the Empire of Tamriel! Abandoned by the empire, you must work together to thwart a plot which threatens the whole of Skyrim.”

The board game can be played solo or with up to four players. Players select their hero, upgrade their stats and gear while travelling across “The Holds” and complete narrative quests while fighting foes.

