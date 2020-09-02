Microsoft has announced the lineup of games that will join its Xbox Game Pass service this September, headlined by Crusader Kings III, Destiny 2 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The first game subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will receive is Paradox Interactive’s new grand strategy game, Crusader Kings III, which launched yesterday (September 1). It is now already available on the service for PC.

Meanwhile, Capcom’s popular survival horror game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be available tomorrow (September 3) on both PC and Xbox One. On the other hand, Destiny 2, along with its Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions, will join the Game Pass library at an unspecified date later this month, but only for Xbox One.

Advertisement

Other games joining Xbox Games Pass include chapters two and three of Dontnod Entertainment’s new interactive game Tell Me Why (for PC and Xbox One), third-person shooter World War Z (PC) and the Complete+ re-release of 2011 JRPG Disgaea 4 (PC). Check out the full lineup here.

Three more titles are also set to leave the service this month, joining NBA 2K20 which was removed on September 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One will leave Xbox Game Pass on September 7, while roguelike Gonner: Blueberry Edition and fighting game Jump Force will depart on September 15.

Last month, Microsoft backed Epic Games in the Fortnite developer’s recent legal battle against Apple. Microsoft filed a statement in support of Epic Games’ injunction against Apple’s retaliatory move to cut the developer from its Developer Program, claiming that the removal of Epic Games from the program would threaten a sizable number of developers that use the Unreal Engine.