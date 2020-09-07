‘Crysis Remastered’s highest setting on PC called “Can It Run Crysis?”

Crytek have revealed a first look at a new graphics mode for Crysis Remastered known as “Can it Run Crysis?”

The term is based on a long-running gag that has since spiralled into an internet meme. At the time of the game’s initial release in 2007, it was known for its high requirements needed to play on PC. From this, a joke referring to PC users specifications spawned the phrase: “Can it run Crysis?”

Riffing off the saying, Crytek stated in a Twitter post that the new graphical option is “designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings”. It’s also stated that the settings will be exclusive to PC players.

Accompanying the news is a stunning screenshot of the game utilising the graphical mode. It was previously revealed that the game will support 8K textures, new lighting effects and ray-traced reflections. The capture is an attempt to showcase all these elements in-game.

Check out the full tweet below:

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community! We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings – exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWe — Crysis (@Crysis) September 6, 2020

Originally, the game was supposed to be released back in July, however, it was delayed following fan backlash from a leaked trailer. The negative reception was in regards to the game’s lacklustre graphics, which many believed hadn’t been improved substantially enough since its first incarnation.

“You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we’ve seen all your reactions – the good and the bad – and we’re listening,” Crytek responded at the time. “We hope you understand what we’re up to – and that you stay with us while we take time to make a few more improvements.”

Crysis Remastered still released on Nintendo Switch, and while it didn’t support many of the upcoming features, it did come with its own set of enhancements: destructible environments, dynamic lighting systems, and motion blur effects, as well as gyro aiming controls – exclusive to the system.

The new release date for Crysis Remastered is September 18 and is expected to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.