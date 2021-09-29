‘Crysis Remastered Trilogy’ gets a new Switch trailer

Crytek has released a new trailer for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which is coming to the Switch on October 15.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be available on all last and current-gen consoles, but the latest trailer is specifically for the Switch version. The trailer shows clips from all three of the Crysis games, and they all look to be performing well.

The remaster of the first Crysis game has been available for Switch for some time, and ahead of its release, a trailer detailed how the game would run on the handheld system. These included several technical features that ultimately provided a good experience for Switch users. During a Crysis 2 Remastered stream, the developers discussed how the game would run at a consistent 30fps resolution of 720p while playing docked. It can be assumed that the same level of quality will be present in the Crysis 3 remaster.

For those purchasing the package on PC, Xbox series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, or PlayStation 4, the games will each be available to buy individually or as an all-in-one collection. However, this feature will not be available on the Switch, with each game being sold separately on the eShop. Crysis 2 and 3 will each receive their physical releases at some point.

PC users will have to choose between getting the remasters on the Epic Games Store at launch or waiting until they are ported to Steam. Crysis Remastered has already jumped to Steam but spent a long time as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

When Crysis Remastered arrived on Steam is did not include the Denuvo anti-piracy software that has been used in the Epic Games Store version. Many players complain about the software as it is believed to cause performance problems.

