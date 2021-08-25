‘Crysis Remastered’ will not include Denuvo anti-piracy on Steam

Crytek’s remaster of the original Crysis will not include Denuvo anti-piracy software on Steam, according to the developer.

A Steam user noticed no mention of Denuvo anti-piracy software included on the games Steam page. However, the end-user license agreement said that it would install the anti-piracy software. This confusion was cleared up when a developer stepped in to say that Crysis Remastered would not be using Denuvo anti-piracy software.

It is unclear whether the Epic Games Store version will be updated to remove Denuvo. The Steam version of Crysis Remastered does not currently have a release date. The game is already available on PC through the Epic Games Store. The remaster is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Denuvo recently found it’s self blamed for problems in Capcom’s Resident Evil Village. This was exacerbated when pirates disable the Denuvo system and found that it ran better than the official version. Once Denuvo was disabled, gameplay improved with fewer frame rate problems and loading issues. Capcom quickly released a patch that improved their implementation of the anti-piracy software, and the problems were mostly resolved. This suggests that Denuvo may not have been to blame, but many remain sceptical of the software.

Humankind was intended to launch with Denuvo anti-piracy software, but it was removed before release. Amplitude Studios head Romain de Waubert de Denlis said at the time that “We’ve been one of the most ‘wishlisted’ games on Steam this year, so we know we’re going to be targeted by pirates, more so than any of our previous games. If Denuvo can hold off a cracked version, even just for a few days, that can already really help us to protect our launch.”

“That being said, our priority is always the best possible experience for the players who buy our games and support us. Denuvo should never impact player performance, and we don’t want to sacrifice quality for you guys.”

