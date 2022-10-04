NewsGaming News

Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival

The survey asks players if they want the game to be a reboot, remaster, remake or direct sequel

By Chris Wallace
Soul Reaver. Credit: Nel Antopina
Soul Reaver. Credit: Nel Antopina

It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise.

Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a potential revival.

The survey asks players to decide if they want a new title in the long-dormant franchise to be single-player, multi-player (co-op or PvP), and to pick up to five genres they want the new game to fit into.

Advertisement

Additionally, the survey asks players if they want the game to be a remaster of one of the original games, a full remake of the original games, a direct sequel, or a full reboot of the franchise.

The rights to Legacy of Kain came into Crystal Dynamics’ possession after Embracer Group acquired the developer (among others) from Square Enix, alongside a number of their gaming IPs, such as Tomb Raider.

Legacy Of Rain: Dead Sun. Credit: Square Enix

Embracer Group has also expressed an interest in pursuing sequels, remakes, remasters and more for the various IPs acquired in the deal – prompting speculation about a potential revival for Legacy of Kain, a franchise that has been dormant since 2003’s Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

There have been a number of attempts to revive Legacy of Kain over the years, after the franchise was first born in 1996 with Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, developed by Silicon Knights and published by Crystal Dynamics.

According to Eurogamer, UK studio Climax Studios spent three years working on a soft reboot of the franchise with a game called Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, which was eventually canceled by Square Enix in 2012.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, a tattoo artist has successfully sued Take-Two for copyright infringement over the use of her tattoo designs.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement