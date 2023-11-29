‘Cult Of The Lamb’ will cave to fan-demanded “sex update” in 2024

Cult Of The Lamb might be adding sex in its next update, following a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Upcoming free update Cult Of The Lamb: Sins of the Flesh is due to go live in early 2024, with fans joking on Steam that the update might be the “sex update.” While this was previously just a joke in the Cult Of The Lamb community, a post by the official Cult Of The Lamb X account looks like it might actually be a real thing after all.

The post reads “We will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year” and was posted to the account on November 28. As of the start of November, Massive Monster, the developers of Cult Of The Lamb, were only at 283,000 followers, so it was a fair ask for their fans.

Advertisement

However, within a mere two hours, the account had not only hit the asked for 300,000 followers but had exceeded it, currently sitting at 392,000 followers. The Cult Of The Lamb X account simply responded to the news with “Looks like we are adding sex to Cult Of The Lamb.”

We reviewed Cult Of The Lamb when it was first released, calling it a “gripping game grappling with its own depth.” NME writer Jordan Oloman wrote that the game was a “smart but flawed indie game with a good heart”, but that it couldn’t “quite deliver on the promise of controlling an emergent cult of critters, at least in a way that feels free of bugs or repetitive busywork.”

In other gaming news, The Witcher 4 now has over 300 developers working on it, with the team planned to grow over the coming months once Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition launches.