‘Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’ DLC delayed into 2021

Studio MDHR has further delayed the Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC.

The developer revealed the delay on Twitter, citing challenges from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason. “In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. […] Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affected so many of our fellow developers,” Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the founders of Studio MDHR, said in a statement.

“Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should,” the brothers added.



In the wake of the ongoing global pandemic affecting so many, we have made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course. For our wonderful Cuphead community, we've prepared a letter from Studio MDHR founders Chad & Jared Moldenhauer to share more. pic.twitter.com/XiU57Wcn1y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) November 25, 2020

The Delicious Last Course is set to add a new playable character, levels, enemies and more. The DLC was first announced in 2018, with a then-expected 2019 release window. However, it was subsequently pushed back to 2020 as the developer wanted to avoid its team entering “crunch”.

“The development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team,” Studio MDHR previously said. “Our highest priority is making sure this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for.”

Earlier this year, Studio MDHR noted that the DLC was “taking us a little longer than we thought”, during an update at the Summer Game Fest. “But we want to make it a memorable experience. To be honest, I think we ultimately announced it a little bit too early based on when we actually put pencil to paper,” executive producer Marija Moldenhauer added.