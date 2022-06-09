‘Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’ shares more footage ahead of launch

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has made an appearance at Summer Game Fest, giving fans another look at what the game’s expansion will entail.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will feature new character Ms. Chalice and a whole load more content, including all new weapons, magical charms and the biggest bosses the studio have ever created.

A brief gameplay trailer was released at Summer Games Festival 2022, featuring Ms. Chalice in battle against one of the new bosses, Mortimer Freeze.

The DLC was announced in 2018 for a 2019 release, but developer Studio MDHR pushed the release back multiple times to avoid “crunch.”

Writing on its own blog, Studio MDHR said: “While this isn’t a sequel, I can confidently say The Delicious Last Course has taken on a life of its own during development, and that it isn’t just your bog-standard game expansion.

“In this new adventure,” continues the post. “Cuphead and Mugman setting sail for “D.L.C. Isle”, an untamed and previously undiscovered island off the coast of the main Inkwell Isles. In true Cuphead fashion, however, they find that the island is host to a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses, all of whom are tied to a quest they must undertake on behalf of the jubilant and jolly Chef Saltbaker.

“What this quest is and where it will take our intrepid heroes is something we want to keep secret for just a little longer, but it’s fair to say that it might be our brave little cups’ most thrilling adventure yet.”

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course releases June 30 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The original release date announcement trailer for the DLC can also be found right here.

If you want to keep up to date with both Summer Game Fest and this summer of game reveals, you can do so here. We’ll be updating the page with every major reveal as it happens.