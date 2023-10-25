Cutesy train game ‘Station To Station’ is getting a horrifying crossover

Relaxing railway management simulation game Station To Station revealed its crossover with Choo Choo Charles in celebration of Halloween.

READ MORE: 31 horror games to get you ready for Halloween

Two Star Games’ Choo-Choo Charles is a decidedly different type of “railway management” game to Station To Station, as it involves the player trying to survive while a bloodthirsty train-spider stalks them. Check out the trailer for the collaboration below:

Advertisement

As a result of the monster’s invasion into the game, developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika shared that “all freight trains in the game have been possessed by the infamous Choo-Choo Charles, turning your serene railway world upside down!”

This is an optional appearance for the game, said Galaxy Grove, and the train-spiders can be switched on or off through its menu.

“This was a fun idea that we had and Gavin [Eisenbeisz] from Two Star Games was kind enough to let us bring it to life,” it added of the creative collaboration that brought the crossover into being.

The update will be live from October 25 to November 2.

Galaxy Grove, Prismatika and Two Star Games have also announced a “Chill & Thrill Trains” Bundle containing both games, available on Steam. It shaves off 10 per cent from their total price and this offer will expire on November 2.

Advertisement

Recently, the game has shown off a second region, Sunforge Sands, which will add heavy mining industries, passenger trains to connect cities, and the new The Crampton train.

Sunforge Sands is expected to launch in November, with new levels and a photo mode arriving in December, and a lot more content to be added in early 2024.

In other gaming news, Crow Country is an upcoming survival horror taking influences from Final Fantasy 7 and Resident Evil, tasking the player with a mystery inside an abandoned theme park.