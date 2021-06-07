Cyan, the creator of Myst and Riven, has released huge amounts of art assets to the community to further the potential of fan-run MMO, MOULa.

Initially a multiplayer component to Uru: Ages Beyond Myst, MOUL (Myst Online: Uru Live) was delayed and did not ship with the single-player component. Later that year, the idea was almost completely scrapped, but fans stepped in and continued to work on the game through Cyan-maintained servers.

This joint effort allowed the game to thrive enough that Cyan officially re-released the game for free in 2010 under the slightly revised name MOULa (Myst Online: Uru Live again). By 2011, Cyan had announced the game would be open-sourced.

In a new post on the fan website Guild Of Messengers, it was revealed that Cyan has announced the release of huge amounts of assets to the community. These assets include art, audio, lore documents, and 3D modeled areas.

With these assets, the community can further expand the world of MOULa, although the post does remind fans that most of these assets are very unfinished.

“The assets are in various stages of development,” reads the post, “but most are very unfinished, and never appeared in game for good reasons (some concepts may not ever work with the game engine). So tempering expectations is advisable”.

Cyan also appears to have announced the official inclusion of fan-made locations (also called Ages) in the expanded universe lore of Myst.

The assets are available to anyone on the OpenUru Foundry website.

