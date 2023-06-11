‘Cyberpunk 2077’ confirms ‘Phantom Liberty’ release date with explosive trailer

Keanu Reeves has appeared at today’s Xbox Games Showcase (June 11) to share a new trailer and release date for Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty downloadable content (DLC), which will see the John Wick star pair up with Idris Elba.

During the showcase, Reeves — who plays the digital ghost of rockstar-turned-terrorist Johnny Silverhand — introduced Phantom Liberty’s latest trailer, which confirmed the expansion will be launching on September 26.

The trailer also explored Phantom Liberty‘s plot, which follows Silverhand and protagonist V on a mission to rescue the President of the New United States of America, who is shot down over Night City’s “deadliest” district.

“Infiltrate Dogtown, a city-within-a-city run by a trigger-happy militia and ruled by a leader with an iron fist,” reads a newly-launched Steam page for Phantom Liberty.

“With the help of NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) and the support of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), unravel a web of shattered loyalties and use your every skill to survive in a fractured world of desperate hustlers, shadowy netrunners, and ruthless mercenaries.”

“Built with the power of next-gen hardware in mind, Phantom Liberty offers brand-new gameplay mechanics, nail-biting courier jobs, gigs, and missions — and a thrilling main quest where freedom and loyalty always come at a price,” it adds.

Pre-orders for Phantom Liberty are now open, and the expansion will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC — meaning it won’t be available for Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen versions on the Xbox One or PS4.

