‘Cyberpunk 2077’ details upcoming vehicle combat and car chases

Cyberpunk 2077‘s update 2.0, which will be free for all PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, will offer three unique ways to take out vehicles in new car chases.

“Wreaking mayhem out on the streets of Night City has never been easier (or more fun),” developer CD Projekt Red promised in a post to the Cyberpunk 2077 website. Update 2.0 will roll out with the launch of Phantom Liberty, an expansion that adds a new area to the game and a spy-thriller storyline featuring Sasha Grey and Idris Elba.

While those who purchase Phantom Liberty will be busy with its new skills and quests, there is still a lot for free players to sink their teeth into.

CD Projekt Red has underscored the excitement of new car chases as an evolution of the game’s police, who were perceived to be lacking when it came to the immersion of Cyberpunk 2077.

In the forthcoming update, the Night City Police Department will pursue if the player tries to escape the scene of their crime. In order to shake them off, there are three different strategies.

Firstly, the player can shoot pistols or submachine guns out of the car’s side windows or windshields. On a motorcycle, the character will swivel round to shoot the vehicles behind them, or hit out with melee weapons to attack enemies or the wheels of the other cars.

Certain nomad cars have access to new mounted weapons that will turn enemies into “Swiss cheese”. Lastly, netrunners are able to hack vehicles to slam their brakes, accelerate without stopping, or explode the car with the occupants inside.

Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty arrive for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 26.

