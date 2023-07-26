‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red drops “around 100” staff

CD Projekt Red, the Polish developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher games, has announced that it is going to let go of “around 100” employees.

“There’s no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed,” said CEO Adam Kiciński in an organisational update posted to its official website. “We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year.”

The redundancies will not be “immediate”, explained the CEO, with some staff remaining with the studio until the first financial quarter of 2024. Moreover, CD Projekt Red did not disclose which departments will be impacted by the losses. “Around 100 people,” or “roughly 9 percent” of the company’s contingent, will be laid off.

Kiciński confirmed that these employees will have “ample time to process and adjust to the change” and a “comprehensive severance package” will reflect the work they’ve contributed to CD Projekt Red during their time there.

Late last year, CD Projekt Red announced that there is a Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year edition to be released after the arrival of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

As well as this, the developer revealed that there are two new Witcher entries in the works. Currently codenamed Canis Majoris and Sirius, these are spin-offs in the series as development on The Witcher 4 started in March 2022.

