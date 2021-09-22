‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer CD Projekt Red is recruiting for an open-world game

CD Projekt RED, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher III, has put out the call for designers to work on an unspecified open-world project.

The job listing appeared on games industry employment site GameJobs.co last week (September 17), and is calling for an “Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist)” for a role based in the Polish developer’s Kraków offices.

While there’s no information to be gleaned on what exactly the game is from the listing, the developer is looking for candidates with “boundless creativity to fill our game world with believable and exciting content consisting of communities and events that player will encounter.”

Advertisement

Despite early claims that The Witcher III would be the last main game in the series, later statements massaged that to clarify that Wild Hunt was the end of a trilogy, and that while there wouldn’t necessarily be a “The Witcher IV“, the developer wouldn’t be leaving that world behind entirely.

In March 2020, CD Projekt RED president Adam Kiciński told Eurogamer PL that a new Witcher project would begin after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. This job listing could potentially be the company gearing up for that.

Equally, the listing could simply be bolstering the team for Cyberpunk 2077 itself. The company recently hired modders to work on the game, with the creators of the popular Wolvenkit modding tool joining the main staff of the game to work on “various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game’s modding support”.

The company has also seen some departures recently, with long-standing quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz leaving CD Projekt RED to join Riot Games’ upcoming League of Legends MMO.

Advertisement

In other news, Roblox has introduced an age verification system, which senior product manager Chris Aston Chen says “marks a big milestone in our long-term vision of building a trusted, fun, and civil platform for everyone”.