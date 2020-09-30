‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer responds to reports of mandatory overtime

Following a report that CD Projekt Red was making six-day work weeks mandatory ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, the company has responded.

Yesterday, a leaked email from studio head Adam Badowski revealed that the developer would be entering “overdrive” over the coming weeks. He then elaborated, stating that this meant staff members would be required to work “your typical amount of work and one day of the weekend”.

Badowski has since responded to the report, claiming that it “is one of the hardest decisions” he has ever had to make, and that “the majority of the team understands”.

“These last six weeks are our final sprint on a project we’ve all spent much of our lives on,” Badowski said. “The majority of the team understands that push, especially in light of the fact that we’ve just sent the game to cert and every day brings us visibly closer to shipping a game we want to be proud of.”

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but everyone is well compensated for every extra hour they put in. And like in recent years, 10 per cent of the annual profit our company generates in 2020 will be split directly among the team,” Badowski added. “

Read Badowski’s statement below.

Bloomberg’s orginal report also stated that some CD Projekt Red employees have been in “crunch” for over a year now, which is against co-founder Marcin Iwiński’s original stance of taking a “non-obligatory crunch policy”.

Last month, the developer mentioned that it still wasn’t “100 per cent happy” with Cyberpunk 2077’s melee combat, claiming that “melee in a first-person game is extremely difficult.” However, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala remained confident that the system would be polished for launch.

After multiple delays earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to release on November 10 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game will also be available through backwards compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, with a next-gen upgrade in the works.