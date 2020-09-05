‘Cyberpunk 2077’ devs reassure that the game won’t be delayed again

After multiple delays previously, CD Projekt RED had reaffirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be getting delayed again.

Originally, the game was scheduled to release in April, however, was delayed until September to allow more time for playtesting, fixing and polishing of the game. It has since been delayed again till November 19, this time to “balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs”.

In a recent video from the developer that outlined its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, it was established that Cyberpunk 2077 will release on its intended November date.

Advertisement

“When we meet again in this format, Cyberpunk 2077 will have already been released,” chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz said the video. CD Projekt RED regularly release these videos and Nielubowicz confirmed that the next one is expected to arrive in December, just after the game’s release, signalling that the game’s release date is here to stay.

You can see the full video below with English subtitles available:

Nielubowicz also mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 “has now entered its final stretch of development, marked by very intensive work”. In its last delay, it was previously noted how the game was “finished both content and gameplay wise,” however, extra time was needed to iron out any issues.

Recently, the developers spoke about the game and how it’s “not 100 percent happy” with the melee combat, but remain confident it will be able to make the required improvements before release.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Google Stadia version at a later date. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to receive a next-gen upgrade after launch.