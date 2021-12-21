‘Cyberpunk 2077’ director explains why the game has no police chases

Quest director on Cyberpunk 2077 Pawel Sasko has talked about why there were no police chases in the game.

Sasko talked about the decision in a recent livestream, where he said that the CD Projekt Red title didn’t have them because of various limitations (thanks to Gamesradar for the transcription):

“First of all, not every open world game, right? Because, like, I don’t think that Sonic, the chase game, will have it, or the Elden Ring open world game will have it. Second thing is, the thing is that … because of various limitations, you know, that we had, and in this specific case, it was just a technical limitation … We simply didn’t manage to make it.”

Now, from our interpretation of the clip it sounds like Sasko is trying to make the point that not every open world game needs police chases, which sidesteps the question and widens the goalposts to a point where the answer is completely shifted. It is recommended that the whole clip is watched for wider context however (discussion starts at 3:38:40).

He adds that games like GTA and Watch Dogs are the types of games that would feature these chases.

“It’s not that we didn’t make it because we didn’t want to, it’s just simply like, there are some reasons, you know, that basically prevented us from actually being able to deliver this,” Sasko added.

It’s safe to say that the initial comment didn’t go down well on Reddit, no matter how it was supposed to be taken. One main concern was that Cyberpunk 2077 features a rather lacking police system to begin with, where they would spawn right behind the player. Even after this was fixed, many players still find the general system to be lacking.

All that said, an immersive metro system has been added to Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to a modder. Players will need to wait for the train at 19 different fully-built stations across Night City.

