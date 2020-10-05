‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has gone gold ahead of its launch next month

CD Projekt RED has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold ahead of its release next month (November).

The game is expected to hit PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 19. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will also support the game through backwards compatibility, with a next-gen patch scheduled for next year. Today (September 5), the developer has announced that the game has gone gold, confirming it will finally be hitting the targeted release date.

By going gold, it now means that Cyberpunk 2077 will begin being pressed onto disks and become available to pre-load on digital storefronts over the next few weeks.

You can see the developer’s announcement below:

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 prepping to be shipped, CD Projekt RED employees are reportedly expected to begin six weeks of mandatory overtime. According to a leaked email, the team were told by Studio boss Adam Badowski that it will be required to complete its “typical amount of work and one day of the weekend”.

Badowski later defended this choice in a publicly shared statement. He stated that it was “one of the hardest decisions” he has ever had to make, and revealed that “the majority of the team understands that push”. In order to compensate staff, he later stated that “10% of the annual profit [the] company generates in 2020 will be split directly among the team”.

Last month (September), more features were provided for Cyberpunk 2077 in a new Night City Wire presentation. The stream focused on the game’s setting and the various gangs players will be able to ally with throughout the story.