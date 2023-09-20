‘Cyberpunk 2077’ players should “start fresh” for update 2.0, says developer

To make the most of the gargantuan update 2.0 on its way to Cyberpunk 2077, the developer has suggested that players “start fresh” with a new playthrough.

Update 2.0 rolls out for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S tomorrow (September 21), five days ahead of the Phantom Liberty expansion. The changes it contains are vehicle combat, car chases, an improved police system, a redesigned perks and skill tree system, a cyberware overhaul, UI and UX improvements and a scattering of new weapons and other items.

“While you’ll be able to continue the game with your current character on an existing save, we recommend starting a new game after [update 2.0],” advised CD Projekt Red in a post to X. “Due to the number of changes, starting fresh will enhance your overall gameplay experience!”

Advertisement

The highlight of update 2.0 is the improved police system that will cause the Night City Police Department to escalate their reaction to crimes committed by the player. Eventually, more and more officers will swarm onto the scene and V will be pursued by police cars until they are able to shake them off.

Shooting at the police, either with pistols or submachine guns or with mounted weapons on their own vehicles, will cool off the threat to the player. However, netrunners have access to abilities that can stop the car, accelerate it out of control, or explode.

Update 2.0 is free, but Phantom Liberty is not – the expansion is priced at £24.99 ($29.99). Pre-ordering Phantom Liberty unlocks the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” in the game and those on PlayStation 5 will also gain three premium Phantom Liberty avatars for their PlayStation Network profile.

In other gaming news, Xbox has said that “so much has changed” from the leaked release schedule for Bethesda and that fans should stick it out for the “real plans” to be shared in the future.