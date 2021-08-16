‘Cyberpunk 2077’ quickly drops out of the PlayStation Store top 20

Previously the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store for June, Cyberpunk 2077 has dropped out of the top 20 entirely.

Sony released its full chart last week with FIFA 21 topping both the PS4 and PS5 lists in Europe. The PS5 games list’s top three also included F1 2021 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales while the PS4’s list included Grand Theft Auto 5 alongside F1 2021. Notably, while both lists feature a mixture of relatively new releases and older hits, Cyberpunk 2077 is completely absent from both despite a successful June.

Back in June, Cyberpunk 2077 was returned to the PlayStation Store, six months after it was pulled from sale due to its many, many bugs. Even then, Sony warned that it was ‘not recommended for owners of the base PS4 console to purchase the game. Within days of the game’s launch in December 2020, Sony refunded players unhappy with Cyberpunk 2077‘s performance on the console which eventually led to the removal of it from the digital store.

Advertisement

Shortly before Cyberpunk 2077 was restored to the PlayStation Store, it received a new patch that focused on fixing bugs that were causing cosmetic, gameplay, and even progression issues for players. A number of quests that had issues were corrected along with other general gameplay bugs including “an issue where dropping an NPC’s body caused too much destruction.”

In a statement, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said the studio is content with the current level of stability in Cyberpunk 2077 despite players reporting continued issues.

Elsewhere, Half-Life 2 hit its highest concurrent player count ever following a successful fan campaign.