‘Cyberpunk 2077’ receives new patch and confirms return to PlayStation

Ahead of returning to the PlayStation store next Monday (June 21), Cyberpunk 2077 has received a new patch that mostly fixes a host of bugs and performance issues.

Today (June 7) CD Projekt RED released a list of changes included in patch 1.23, which has already gone live on all platforms. The patch, which is now available on consoles, PC and Stadia, focuses on fixing a mix of bugs that were causing cosmetic, gameplay and even progression issues for players.

Patch 1.23 is available on all platforms! The list of changes for this update is available here: https://t.co/hRefg6ZLcr pic.twitter.com/CnEOei6fZs — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 17, 2021

A number of quests – including The Heist, Family Matters, The Beast in Me and more – have received fixes for bugs that were preventing players from continuing their progress in each quest.

In the case of The Heist, “an issue where Arasaka officer’s body could be inaccessible” was stopping players from progressing the main quest very early in the game.

Other general gameplay fixes have been introduced, including “an issue where dropping an NPC’s body caused too much destruction”.

The patch also lists “numerous crash fixes” throughout the game and has improved CPU and memory optimizations for all platforms.

Patch 1.23 arrives just days before Cyberpunk 2077 is set to return to the PlayStation Store since it was removed in December 2020.

A regulatory filing confirms that the game will return to the PlayStation store “effective on 21 June 2021”.

Sony initially pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store “to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction” following reports that a host of performance issues and bugs were plaguing the game.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released following a troubled development, many were unhappy with the state it was launched in. Our own review described it as “the buggiest game I’ve ever reviewed”.

In other news, earlier this month a leaked internal CDPR video displayed a glitchy pre-release of Cyberpunk 2077.