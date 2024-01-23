‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sequel may feature multiplayer

CD Projekt Red is considering the possibility of adding multiplayer to the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

In an interview with Reuters, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Badowski stated that the plan is to have 80 people working on the sequel by the end of the year, with the company “considering including multiplayer elements”. Badowski did not elaborate further, however.

Interestingly, the original Cyberpunk 2077 was planned to have multiplayer. Prior to launch, the game was confirmed to be getting a dedicated multiplayer mode. At launch, the mode was upgraded to a full standalone experience, before eventually being completely dropped from plans entirely.

Advertisement

Recently, the narrative director of Cyberpunk 2077, Igor Sarzyński, spoke briefly about the sequel to the game, which is codenamed “Project Orion”.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this project and I’m sure we can make it something special. 2077 was just a warm-up,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Cyberpunk 2077 received a new expansion in the form of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty last year which added an entirely new storyline to the game. At the same time an update launched for the base game that was dubbed ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0’ which added new mechanics to the title, such as police chases and vehicle-to-vehicle combat.

NME reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 when it launched back in 2020, with our reviewer calling the game a “brilliant role-playing experience”.

“Cyberpunk is essentially Deus Ex meets Grand Theft Auto – a familiar feeling experience with one element that separates it from its peers, its unparalleled role-playing. Thanks to the freedom afforded by its richly crafted dialogue choice, its consistently brilliant voice acting, and the sharp script, Cyberpunk excels as a narrative-driven video game,” it read.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the director of Palworld has responded to “slanderous comments”.