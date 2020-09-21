‘Cyberpunk 2077’ story will be shorter than ‘The Witcher 3’ due to complaints

CD Projekt RED has revealed that the main story of its upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077, will be shorter than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This is according to senior quest designer Patrick K Mills, who said that the team had decided to make the game “slightly shorter” in an interview following the third Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream on Friday (September 18).

“The main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3,” Mills said. “We got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3’s main story just being too long. And looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.”

However, Mills also noted that despite the shortened campaign, there would still be a lot for players to do outside of the main story. “We want you to see the whole story. So we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist campaign, I just don’t have that number,” he added.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on November 19 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title, which is CD Projekt RED’s first-ever non-The Witcher game, was previously due out on September 17, but was pushed back due to balance and bug issues.

CD Projekt RED is also currently working on a port of The Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, complete with all post-launch content. Additionally, players who already own the game on PC, Xbox One and PS4 will be eligible for a free upgrade. No release date has been announced as of yet.