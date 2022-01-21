‘Cyberpunk 2077’ survival mod adds hunger, thirst and sleep mechanics

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod brings traditional survival mechanics to the CD Projekt Red title.

Called Live In Night City, the mod was released yesterday (January 20) on Nexus Mods. The main features include managing the player’s fatigue, hunger and thirst levels, dynamic status notifications, and differing penalties depending on the character’s needs.

If fatigue gets too high, which comes from not sleeping or taking a shower, critical hit chance and stamina regeneration suffer. System malfunctions can also occur, creating flashes or forcing the player to the ground on normal/hard difficulty.

Hunger creates a penalty on total health, whilst thirst does the same for stamina and memory, with the added threat of death on hard difficulty.

Developed by FonWasH, the modder also wants to add a reworked heads-up display, drug usage, housing, and more complex metabolism systems. The Cyberpunk 2077 mod currently has multi-language support, although more languages will hopefully be added in the future.

If you fancy adding other mods to the game, there’s one for life insurance and another introducing an immersive metro system. The latter adds “a fully useable Metro System, with 19 explorable stations, third/first-person view and much more” to the game. Players need to wait at one of the stations for a train to show up and can even change settings like ticket price in a specific menu.

In the NME review of Cyberpunk 2077, Tom Regan scored the game four out of five stars, saying: “Thanks to the freedom afforded by its richly crafted dialogue choices, its consistently brilliant voice acting and the sharp script, Cyberpunk excels as a narrative-driven video game – even if it may not be the medium-redefining classic many hoped for.”

In other news, a recent game developer survey has revealed that PC is the platform of choice for the tenth year in a row.