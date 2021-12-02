‘Cyberpunk 2077’ VR mod is coming soon from an expert modder

A Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod should be out in January according to its creator.

Luke Ross, who previously made the Grand Theft Auto 5 R.E.A.L and Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mods told PCGamer that his plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod should reach fruition in January.

Previously, Ross asked backers of his Patreon page which game they would like to see him mod in the future, and Cyberpunk 2077 came out on top. Since then, Ross has been working on the project. He confirmed to PCGamer that “if nothing goes wrong, I’d say it should come out in January.”

In the interview, Ross also explained that Cyberpunk‘s REDengine 4 is no more or less VR-friendly than other engines. Sounds positive? Not exactly. He added “which is to say, not particularly VR-friendly at all.”

The fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is already played in first person has proved advantageous. Ross explained it’s “very good for VR immersiveness”. Compared to when he worked on the Mafia Trilogy, he did not have to worry about implementing his own “fake-first-person” camera.

Ross develops the mods by using his own engine that he refers to as a “VR injection framework”. While he still has more work to do on it, he is able to push out VR mods impressively quickly.

“Now that my modding framework is approaching some level of maturity, I can probably release one game per month (on average),” he explained in the interview. “Of course that depends on the specific challenges that each game poses, and there’s always a possibility that a certain game turns out not to be moddable at all due to some unforeseen issues.”

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be littered with issues and Ross admitted that the game’s “instability” is a major issue but he is still hopeful of getting a VR mod out soon.

Ross is also working on another VR conversion but didn’t name it. Instead referring to it as “DX12-based, open-world, and will look epic in VR, especially the vistas and the battles with <redacted>.”

Recently, it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a major update for all platforms. Also next-gen versions are set to be released in the first quarter of 2022.