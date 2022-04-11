CD Projekt Red has acknowledged that “there is work to be done” on Cyberpunk 2077, and the developer has revealed that it is currently working on expansions for the game.

As spotted by The Gamer (via EuroGamer), CD Projekt Red quest director Paweł Sasko recently touched on the future of Cyberpunk 2077, following the game’s expansive 1.5 update.

“We’re very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more […] incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it,” said Sasko during a livestream.

Despite the positive reception to patch 1.5, Sasko shared that “we’re still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done.”

Though Sasko clarified that he can’t discuss “future plans” for Cyberpunk 2077, he shared that he’s “reviewing quests [daily]” and CD Projekt Red is “working on expansions” at the moment.

This follows the launch of patch 1.5, a sizeable update that added new content and plenty of quality-of-life features to the game. Announced in February, the update added apartment makeovers, extra housing across Night City, more character customisation, and an overhaul to Cyberpunk 2077‘s skill trees.

Since the launch of patch 1.5, CD Projekt Red has released several smaller patches to address some bugs. Back in March, patch 1.52 addressed a wide range of bugs that were plaguing the game.

Some of the fixes applied to content added in patch 1.5 – such as issues with apartment makeovers – while others fixed miscellaneous glitches that were causing problems with Cyberpunk 2077‘s quests and open world.

