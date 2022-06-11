Souls-like slasher ‘Moonscars’ receives new in-game trailer

Moonscars, a 2D souls-like published by Humble Games, received new footage at the 2022 IGN Expo.

Moonscars is under development by independent outfit Black Mermaid with the backing of publishers Humble Games. This will be the studio’s first full release.

A trailer promising a summer 2022 release date for the game was released a few months ago, something Moonscars’ latest clip re-iterates.

The game is described as an “unforgiving nonlinear 2D world” and the landscapes depicted in the trailer, viewable below, certainly fit this description. Falling firmly within the genre of dark fantasy, Moonscars has a colour palette of mostly grey and black, with a splash of red for obvious reasons.

The trailer shows off some of the movement powers that enable Moonscars’ platforming, as we see the player character, known as Grey Irma, shoot across the stage in a tornado-like fashion. Also present are a taster of the enemies the player can expect to see, and fittingly all of them are blood-soaked.

Progression will also be a mechanic of Moonscars, as the trailer showcases Grey Irma learning an air dash and unlocking new areas of the stage as a result.

The trailer concludes with a look at one of the game’s bosses, Cruel Lajos. As with many boss fights in 2D platformers, the background of the stage can become deadly when Lajos begins to move his appendages.

In addition to the release of the trailer, the game’s Steam store page and Discord have also gone live. A free demo for Moonscars is currently available via Steam, allowing fans to try the game out ahead of launch.

