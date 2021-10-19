‘Dark Souls’ players organise “Return to Lordran” event to boost activity

Despite being just over a decade old, fans of the original Dark Souls are organising an event to boost the game’s online activity.

Called “Return to Lordran”, the event was posted to the r/darksouls subreddit, where helpful links to communities for the game and details of exactly what the event aims to achieve are listed.

“Return to Lordran is an annual event held to boost online activity in Dark Souls, to try and best recreate the feeling of when the game first released!” says the post. The event will run from October 24 to November 7.

The idea is that a mass influx of players create a new character and start the game from the beginning, and engage in as much online activity, like invasions and summons, as they can. This also includes rating and leaving messages for other players, being both summoned and summoning, and as the post calls them, “fight clubs”.

Comments on the post show that plenty of fans are interested, sharing their platform of choice and memories of the game. The “Return to Lordran” event started as “Global Restart Day” in 2016, and it’s been going strong ever since. So much so that a fan made trailer was published in 2016 to commemorate the event, which can be watched below.

