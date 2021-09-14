‘Darkest Dungeon 2’ joins Epic Games Store in early access this October

Gothic roguelite Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available to play in early access exclusively on the Epic Games Store, with an October release date officially confirmed.

The official Darkest Dungeon Twitter account has shared that early access for Darkest Dungeon 2 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store when it launches on October 26.

While many have expressed disappointment that fans will only be able to play the game’s early access through the Epic Games Store, a follow-up tweet has confirmed that the exclusive status is “only for early access”.

The original Darkest Dungeon is “a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring”, and first looks at the sequel suggest that it will follow down the same route. The description for Darkest Dungeon 2 on the Epic Games Store page shares the following:

“The eagerly awaited follow-up to Red Hook’s smash hit gothic horror RPG! DDII will test your mettle and drive you to the brink of madness. Armour yourself with purpose and provision your party for the journey ahead. It will be arduous”.

The original game asked players to recruit and lead a party of heroes through a variety of gothic-looking dungeons, battling a variety of monsters in a turn-based combat system while managing a variety of potential afflictions that affect how heroes handle the adventure. The game was received well when it released in 2016, sitting at an impressive 84 per cent on Metacritic.

