Datamine of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ hints multiplayer might still be on the way

A datamine of the new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 appears to reveal that multiplayer and two expansions are still coming to the game.

According to YouTuber Tyler McVicker (as reported by VGC), the files in the latest Cyberpunk update reveal multiple references to possible future updates. Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.3 was a huge overhaul, introducing cosmetic DLC for the first time, as well as bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades.

After analysing the files, McVicker claimed they referenced “at least two expansions”, along with build states and directories for “multiplayer gyms” and “old” multiplayer modes.

CDPR announced this year that they were “reconsidering” plans for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer sequel.

“Previously we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan given our new more systemic and agile approach instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day,” said CEO Adam Kiciński at the time.

It is unclear at this time what the mysterious files reveal, leaving plenty of room for fans to speculate.

The newest Cyberpunk update made new cosmetics available for playable character V, called the ‘Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket’ and the ‘Luminescent Punk Jacket’. Both will be available after Viktor messages following ‘The Ride’. It also includes a new vehicle called the ‘Archer Quartz “Bandit”’.

