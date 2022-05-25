Daybreak’s Marvel MMO has been cancelled again

Daybreak Games has had their Marvel MMO project cancelled once more, the second time in the last five years.

The title was originally announced last November and was described as a “Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game.”

However today (May 25) EG7, the parent company of Daybreak, published a press release revealing the cancellation of the upcoming Marvel project.

“EG7 today announced it will be discontinuing the development of the Marvel project at Daybreak Games. Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects.”

EG7 had planned to invest £40.4million (SEK 500million) into the project and this money will now be divided and injected into smaller projects. The press release mentions planned upgrades to Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online.

EG7 had previously cancelled a Marvel MMO project in 2018 as the studio faced financial hardships, which was then revived and announced in November 2021.

The press release also highlights a renewed focus on “first party, original IPs”. EG7 owns several development studios, including Daybreak (DC Universe Online), Piranha Games (MechWarrior) and Big Blue Bubble (My Singing Monster) and so has a number of choices for where to put additional investment.

EG7 assures investors that “the change to the Marvel project plan will not impact near to medium term revenues and profits other than the balance sheet and P&L impact related to the write-down.”

A previous Marvel MMO project spearheaded by Daybreak had been cancelled in 2018.

In other news, Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts.

“Being from console first-party in my past, I pinged both sides, both Xbox and PlayStation,” said head of Marvel Games Jay Ong, “and [I] said, ‘We don’t have any big console deals with anyone right now. What would you like to do?’ Microsoft’s strategy was to focus on their own IP. They passed.”