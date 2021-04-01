‘Days Gone’ and ‘Oddworld: Soulstorm’ lead April’s PS Plus games

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2021.

READ MORE: Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirms more PlayStation games to release on PC

The announcement was made via the official PlayStation blog on March 31. This month’s free PlayStation Plus service offerings includes two PS4 games and one PS5 title.

The games are Days Gone (PS4), Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4) and Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5). Per the announcement, all three games will be made available for free downloads beginning on April 6 and ending on May 3.

Advertisement

Oddworld: Soulstorm is an upcoming platform that will release on April 6. On the same day, it will be made available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5. The game – the latest in the Oddworld saga – follows accidental hero turned revolution leader Abe as he embarks on a journey to save his fellow Mudokons.

Besides regular platforming and traversal, Soulstorm will let players solve an array of puzzles with the help of rescued Mudokons. The game will also utilise the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, through which players will be able to feel Abe’s heartbeat during exciting encounters.

Available on PS4 in April – and on PS5 through backwards compatibility – are zombie survival-horror game Days Gone, and zombie shooter Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

Days Gone, which first released as a PlayStation exclusive in April 2019, follows the story of drifter and bounty hunter, Deacon St. John as he tries to survive through a zombie apocalypse while discovering that his presumed-dead wife may still be alive, as he ventures out to find her.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War sees an occult bring a Nazi army back from the dead to wreak havoc on the planet. Players will get to team up with their friends through co-op play supporting up to four players, or can experience the game along in a single-player campaign.

Advertisement

Past notable games that were made free through the PlayStation Plus service in the past include Final Fantasy VII Remake in March and Control Ultimate Edition in February.