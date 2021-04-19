‘Days Gone’ dev attributes cancelled sequel to lack of support

Days Gone creative director and writer John Gavin has shared his thoughts on the lack of support for the game at launch, leading to the recent cancellation of its sequel.

Gavin appeared on an episode of God Of War creator David Jaffe’s podcast last weekend (April 17) to talk about the state of gaming, Days Gone’s reception and more. On the topic of Days Gone’s addition to the PlayStation Plus Collection and its increase in engagement, Gavin suggested that the newfound support is a little too late.

“I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off,” Gavin said. “If you love a game, buy it at fucking full price. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say ‘yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever’.”

Jaffe responded, asking how players would know if they love a game before even trying it out. Gavin retorted: “I’m just saying, you don’t, but don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel if it wasn’t supported at launch.”

Gavin went on to add, “It’s like, God Of War got whatever number millions of sales at launch and, you know, Days Gone didn’t.” He also noted that piracy played a large part in the “failure” of older titles, such as Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror on PSP.

“We got so fucked on Dark Mirror because piracy was a thing and Sony wasn’t really caught up on what piracy was doing to sales. And we would show them torrents, a torrent site had 200,000 copies of Dark Mirror being downloaded. If I remember it right, the numbers could be wrong, but regardless, I was pissed about it then, I was like ‘this is money out of my pocket’,” Gavin said.

To wrap up the topic, Gavin said: “So I think the uptick in engagement with the game is not as important as, did you buy the game at full price? Because if you did, then that’s supporting the developers directly.”

The podcast episode followed news earlier this month that a pitch for a Days Gone sequel had been turned away due to the first game’s lengthy development process and its mixed reception, according to a Bloomberg report.