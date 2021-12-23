DDR5 shortages will likely extend into 2022

You might still find yourself struggling to pick up a DDR5 RAM card, as a recent Micron earnings call has suggested that delays and shortages will continue into 2022.

The last year has seen significant issues with shortages of various tech. The boss of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, has said the global chip shortage will likely extend into 2023. It seems this problem of acquiring parts will continue to be a problem for DDR5. PC Gamer says they have spoken to some vendors about when the situation will improve, being told it should be better from January onwards. But according to SeekingAlpha, a recent Micron earnings call says otherwise.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors and financial analysts that “demand for DDR5 products is significantly exceeding supply due to non-memory component shortages impacting memory suppliers’ ability to build DDR5 modules. We expect these shortages to moderate through 2022, enabling bit shipments of DDR5 to grow to meaningful levels in the second half of calendar 2022.”

Sourcing the memory is not the main problem with DDR5 shortages. It’s down to sourcing the power management integrated circuits (PMICs). Previously, before the DDR5, memory power management was down to the motherboard. But moving power management to the modules themselves reduces motherboard complexity, letting the modules reap the benefits.

The global shortages have affected everyone, including a high-profile Halo Infinite tournament. Development consoles had to be used in a recent official tournament because Microsoft themselves couldn’t get their hands on enough Xbox Series Xs.

In other news, Tesla is currently under investigation by a U.S. vehicle safety organisation because you can play games in the front seat while the vehicle is moving. The investigation comes after the news that the original Sonic the Hedgehog would be playable in Teslas.