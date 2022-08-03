‘Dead By Daylight’ dating sim ‘Hooked On You’ gets surprise Steam launch

Behaviour Interactive has launched Hooked On You, a visual novel that offers players the chance to date killers from Dead By Daylight.

During the Behaviour Beyond showcase, Behaviour Interactive announced that Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim is available on Steam today (August 3).

A dating game created to address fans’ “deep thirst”, Hooked On You is set on Murderer’s Island, where “four dead-sexy killers” from Dead By Daylight are looking for romance – The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith and The Spirit.

Behaviour Interactive describes The Trapper as “an alpha male whose bulging biceps and singlet swimsuit leave little to the imagination,” while The Huntress will use her “herculean biceps and cute bunny mask” to woo suitors.

Meanwhile, The Wraith “is all fun and play, thanks to his sunny disposition and apropos button up and swim trunk,” while “bikini and Kimono-clad The Spirit is all goth and roll, ready to be charmed and charm with her Katana in tow.”

A new trailer for Hooked On You shows that players will be able to befriend and romance these four killers through the dialogue options they select. There will also be a selection of minigames available to play, including chopping food with a machete and playing spin the bottle.

Though Hooked On You launches with four romanceable killers, Behaviour Interactive has shared that it has enough killers to do “a couple more chapters” if it finds demand from fans is high enough.

The studio also says there is a “conversation to be had” on whether the IP holders of third-party killers in Dead By Daylight (E.G. Silent Hill‘s Pyramid Head, Halloween‘s Mike Myers) would allow Behaviour Interactive to include their characters in a game that presents them in such a drastically different light.

In other news, Malcolm McDowell has announced a delay to stealth-shooter Gloomwood.