‘Dead By Daylight’ newest chapter adds ‘Resident Evil’ characters and map

A brand new Resident Evil-themed chapter has been revealed for Dead By Daylight, introducing characters Leon, Jill, and Nemesis.

The chapter, which is set to release on June 15, will include Dead By Daylight‘s newest killer, Nemesis, along with two of Resident Evil‘s most iconic Survivors, Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 2, and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil, although her look is based on her appearance in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Both Survivors will come with three of their own perks, with the developer, Behaviour Interactive, revealing that Leon’s will include a flashbang that can be crafted to blind or distract the Killer temporarily.

Nemesis, known in-game as The Tyrant, will be able to infect Survivors with his tentacle attacks and the more he infects, the more power he gains as his tentacle’s reach increases.

Further, Dead By Daylight‘s latest map will be based on the Raccoon City Police Department, one of Resident Evil‘s most iconic in-game locations.

Dead By Daylight is an asymmetrical survival horror game, and finds four Survivors facing off against one Killer. The aim is to evade the Killer long enough for the team of four to escape while completing specific tasks.

With the Resident Evil chapter, players will be able to counter Nemesis’ attacks by looking for vaccines around the map. Players will also need to avoid the AI-controlled zombies that can also infect players with the T-Virus while trying to escape the Police Department.

Behaviour Interactive is also celebrating the fifth anniversary of Dead By Daylight, revealing in a press release that the game has been downloaded over 36 million times worldwide across all platforms.

In regards to the Resident Evil chapter, Mathieu Côté, Game Director for Dead by Daylight said: “We could not have dreamed of a better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary than by welcoming the legendary characters from Resident Evil into our universe.

“They are at the root of all horror in video games and we are humbled to be able to honour that legacy with a new chapter, thus cementing our own position as the Hall of Fame of Horror”.