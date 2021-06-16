‘Dead by Daylight’’s ‘Resident Evil’ crossover map causing crashes

Behaviour Interactive and Capcom have come together to release a Dead by Daylight –Resident Evil crossover, but the new map is causing widespread crashes.

A tweet from Behaviour Interactive confirms that the Racoon City Police Department map is currently disabled. The map was causing the game to crash upon loading into a round. As compensation, any Dead by Daylight player who logs in over the next week will receive 300,000 blood points.

We know you're excited to explore the Raccoon City Police Station, so here's something else to be excited about while we get this fixed up: Login any time within the next week for 300,000 Bloodpoints. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 15, 2021

The expansion features several characters from the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. The chapter costs £9.99 and is live now. It includes the Nemesis killer, as well as Leon S Kennedy and Jill Valentine survivors. The Racoon City Police Department is a new map that is free to all players.

The new killer is the Nemesis from the Resident Evil 3 Remake. The Dead by Daylight website describes him as “a nearly unstoppable bio-organic weapon fixated on pursuing and eliminating its targets. Part of the Tyrant T-103 series, this specimen has increased intelligence and awareness due to the NE-α Parasite implanted within it.”

One of the new survivors is Leon S Kennedy from the Resident Evil 2 Remake. “Having faced hordes of zombies on his first day as a police officer, Leon S. Kennedy had to learn the job quickly. Investigating the biohazard that had ravaged Racoon City, Leon infiltrated an abandoned Umbrella Corporation laboratory where a sudden and unexpected black fog led him astray.”

The final new survivor is Jill Valentine, also from the Resident Evil 3 Remake. “Excelling at lock picking and bomb disposal, Jill Valentine was a brilliant Special Tactics and Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S.) agent. After bravely rescuing her team members from a devastating biohazard, she returned to Racoon City to save any survivors left behind.”

There are also skins for the survivors available for purchase that will let you switch Leon for Chris Redfield or swap Jill for Claire Redfield.

Full details on how the Nemesis will use its T-virus powers in the Dead by Daylight arena are available here.