‘Dead Island 2’ expansion invites players to a “psycho-horror” Malibu dream house

Dead Island 2 Haus will invite players to a “surreal, psycho-horror dreamscape” inside a Malibu villa that is now home to “legions of zombies” in the game’s first story-centric expansion.

Konstantin, a billionaire who has survived the Zompocalypse, is the leader of the techno-death cult Haus that aims to “strip away flesh and harvest the soul” of its followers and enemies.

In the villa, “the boundaries of morality are pushed to the limit” as players weave through its labyrinth to take on scores of zombies. Fortunately, new weapons and cards are available to offer players the edge over their attackers.

These include the K-ROSSBOW as a precise long-range weapon that will explode its targets and the Hog Roaster that “butchers and BBQs zombies”.

Eight new skill cards will be added, allowing experimental and powerful decks to be produced from these cards, and the item Dead Islands will “take the weight off your shoulders whilst you smash the undead enemies into oblivion”.

Dead Island 2 received three out of five stars in NME‘s review, stating that the impressively realistic gruesomeness starts to thin when the rest of the experience hasn’t benefitted from the same effort.

“Placing the fall of civilization amidst the recently abandoned mansions, movie sets, and beachfronts normally populated by the rich and famous is a perfect fit for zombie movie social satire — but unfortunately, the plot does little with this raw material,” said Reid McCarter.

Dead Island 2 Haus will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 2.

In other gaming news, Mintrocket’s Dave The Diver received a massive update, giving players new missions, new species, hireable non-playable characters and a “Lobster Party”.