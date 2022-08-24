‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date

After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage.

The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.

Set in a “gore-drenched” version of Los Angeles called HELL-A, Dead Island 2 reintroduces co-op for up to three players (instead of the original’s four). The sequel will also continue to be a first-person title with both melee-based and shooting combat.

With six different characters to choose from – all of which are infected but immune to the zombie virus – players will have a slew of skills and abilities to choose from for each, with every character having unique voice lines and personalities.

Dead Island 2 will also have a “pulp story” alongside a “crazy cast of characters” and a number of quests to complete.

“Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first person experience possible,” reads the game’s website. “With plenty of weapons and brutally tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning or ripping, we want you to truly feel it.”

This revamped announcement marks eight years since the initial Dead Island 2 trailer, which Goat Simulator 3 actually parodied with its own announcement earlier this year.

More of the zombie title will be revealed ahead of the game’s release date, according to Deep Silver.

Dead Island 2 will release on February 3, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

In other news, the first in-game footage of Goat Simulator 3 was also shown off during Gamescom Opening Night Live, showcasing four chaotic goats in action.