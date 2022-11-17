‘Dead Island 2’ has been delayed by 3 months

Deep Silver has announced that Dead Island 2 has been delayed again and will now release 3 months later than planned, on April 28.

In a tweet this morning (November 17) a short note appears alongside an image detailing the delay.

“The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now,” the tweet reads. “The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28 2023”. The image expands the reasoning behind the delay, stating that the developer needs time “to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch”.

Alongside the delay announcement, Deep Silver also revealed that a new trailer and gameplay will be shown off at a Dead Island 2 showcase on December 6. The showcase will take place on Deep Silver’s Twitch and the game’s YouTube channel as well as the Dead Island website.

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

Whilst the developer acknowledged “the irony of delaying Dead Island 2”, it also thanked fan who have “been waiting for years.”

Though Dead Island 2 was announced back in 2014, a release date was not confirmed until a trailer at this year’s Gamescom showcase.

Back in August, Amazon announced a new gaming feature that enables players to use their voice to interact in Dead Island 2. Named the Alexa Game Control, the voice-activated software can be used to engage with specific in-game mechanics. Amazon also noted that Alexa Game Control will give developers the “tools they need to build fun and engaging gaming experiences that feature voice interactions powered by Alexa.”

