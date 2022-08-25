‘Dead Island 2’ will have Amazon Alexa voice control

Developer Deep Silver has revealed that its upcoming zombie sequel Dead Island 2 will feature Alexa voice control.

During Gamescom 2022, Amazon announced a new gaming feature that will allow players to use their voice to interact in Dead Island 2. Named the Alexa Game Control, players can use the voice-activated software to interact with specific mechanics in the game.

On its official website, Amazon said that the Alexa Game Control will allow customers to play PC and console-based games by using their voice, as well as give developers the “tools they need to build fun and engaging gaming experiences that feature voice interactions powered by Alexa.”

With Dead Island 2, the feature can be used when players use their voice to access in-game features, such as “navigation (by saying ‘where is the nearest workbench,’) manipulate zombie hordes (by saying ‘hey zombie’) and much more.”

The software can even be used to swap between loadouts, interact with non-playable characters (NPCs), and in “other intuitive ways.” For example, players can say out loud, “swap to my best weapon” without saying the wake word “Alexa” and the game will register the action.

Players, however, don’t need an Echo device to play games with their voice and can use any microphone or headset connected to their PC or console.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2011 title was finally unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23. Alongside a brand new gameplay trailer, Deep Silver also confirmed that the game will release on February 3, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store; this follows the recent leaks.

