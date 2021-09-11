‘Dead Space’ team “heads down” in development, will show more next year

EA Motive has provided an update on the progress of the Dead Space remake saying that we won’t be seeing any more of the game until next year.

Not all is lost though, as community manager Caden House provided some feedback from the livestream last week (August 31), and even shared a snippet of footage on Reddit that can be seen below.

The Dead Space early development livestream showed off some of the game’s environments alongside an early look at Isaac Clarke’s suit, the reveal that Gunner Wright would be returning to portray the character and that Necromorph dismemberment is getting a complete overhaul.

“Everything we showed was a work in progress which means that we’ll be working on things like Isaac’s suit, the aesthetic and ambience of the Ishimura,” said House in the community update. “We’re doing work to ensure it has the right level of wear and tear. For example, here is an early work in progress clip showing some of the ways that the team is going to be giving that worn look to the Ishimura [the video above].”

“We’re going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us. We look forward to showing you how you’ve helped shape the game next year when we’re further in development!” House added.

Something made very clear from the outset and reiterated by House is that the team at EA Motive are very conscious of fan feedback. The team are hearing what the community is saying and using that to make the best game possible.

“It was important to us to give you an early look at what we’ve been working on so you could tell us your thoughts,” says House. “We’ll continue reading your feedback and what your expectations are for the remake of Dead Space.”

Elsewhere, here's everything from the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, including our first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God Of War: Ragnarok, and the surprise reveal of Marvel's Wolverine.