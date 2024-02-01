‘Death Stranding 2’ confirms 2025 release, shares new trailer

A new Death Stranding 2 trailer has been released, bringing confirmation of a 2025 release date and the full title for the game.

The new ten minute long trailer, revealed at last night’s (January 30) PlayStation State of Play, shows off what to expect from the title, including different locales and areas from the original game. The trailer also shows off an all-star cast of Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna and George Miller.

A trailer filled with guitar guns that shoot electricity, babies throwing up ships and a talking puppet (animated in a stop-motion style, because at this stage why not?) ended with a 2025 release date and a confirmation of the rumoured title for the game, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. The game was originally revealed in 2022 at The Game Awards.

The original Death Stranding released in 2019 and was the first game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions after Kojima left Konami in 2015. The game was originally released on the PlayStation 4, before being ported to PC and later PlayStation 5, in the form of a director’s cut version of the game which came with extra content and upgraded performance.

NME reviewed the next-generation port of Death Stranding when it launched, calling it “fitter, happier and more productive on PS5”.

“Some of the systemic chaff has been cut out to maintain the atmosphere while making your adventure a little less punishing, and, as a result, it feels far more accessible than it was at launch. Death Stranding feels at home on the PS5 with its enhanced immersion, loading times, framerate bump and graphical fidelity, elevating an already great game into something extraordinary.”

