‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ coming to PC in spring

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is officially coming to PC in Spring 2022 following rumours that the expanded version of Hideo Kojima’s newest title would make it to the platform.

The new release of the game will incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience for PC players. XeSS uses machine learning to greatly elevate the graphical detail of open-world games while maintaining a high frame rate.

Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games said “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut”

Hideo Kojima has recently shared his plans for 2022.

As spotted by VGC, the Death Stranding director took to Twitter to talk about 2021, as well as what his plans are for the new year.

“Although 2021 was still a very difficult year for us, we managed to deliver the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5 safely even in this COVID situation while we were solemnly preparing and experimenting with new titles,” Kojima wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much.”

In another tweet, the developer went on to say, “This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?”

2022 is marked as the release date for the PC version.

