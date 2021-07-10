According to Kojima Productions‘ head of publishing Jay Boor, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will include “ultra-wide” support when it launches exclusively on PS5.

This would make it the very first game on PS5 to natively support the 2560×1080 or 3440×1440 resolutions used by ultra-wide monitors typically reserved for PC gaming rather than consoles.

This was confirmed in both a PlayStation blog post and a YouTube Q&A, both written and presented by Boor.

When highlighting PS5 features, the post reads: “Choose from two picture modes – Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.”

While the PC version of Death Stranding does already support ultra-wide screen monitors, it’s not clear how this would be achieved by the PS5, since the console does not natively support ultra-wide resolutions.

VGC posts that it may it may adopt a similar technique to widescreen options in film where a widescreen mode on a 4:3 display would be presented as a squished picture that looks accurate when stretched out to 16:9 resolution.

It may also be that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be presented with black bars at the top and bottom, which can then be zoomed in on ultra-wide monitors to crop out the borders.

However, when testing out the PC version’s ultra-wide format Rock Paper Shotgun noted how Death Stranding still didn’t achieve “true” ultra-wide support, owing to a decision to include black bars to give the illusion of being “cinematic”.

