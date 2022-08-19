‘Death Stranding’ is coming to PC Game Pass next week

After a series of cryptic hints, Xbox has confirmed that Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass.

Today (August 19), the Twitter account for PC Game Pass posted an image captioned “special delivery.”

The accompanying image shows Death Stranding protagonist Sam Porter Bridges carrying a briefcase, which says Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.

As the tweet only confirms that the game is only coming to PC Game Pass, it’s probable Death Stranding will not appear on Game Pass for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S owners. That’s because although the PC version is published by 505 Games, Sony still owns console publishing rights.

Back in June, Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima announced that his studio, Kojima Productions, is working with Xbox Game Studios to create its next game – though later clarified that he still has “a very good partnership” with PlayStation.

Though Death Stranding initially launched as a PlayStation exclusive in 2019, it made its way to PC in 2020. Similarly, a Director’s Cut version launched on PS5 consoles in 2021, before launching on PC in March 2022.

NME gave the Director’s Cut a five-star review when it launched in 2021, and said the upgrade is “the best way to play an absolute masterpiece.”

Our review aimed specific praise toward the game’s graphical improvements and the removal of “systematic chaff,” which made the game feel “far more accessible than it was at launch.”

Back in May, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus shared that he had “just started” working on a sequel.

