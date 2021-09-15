‘Deathloop’ has “mixed” reception on PC with reports of stuttering

Deathloop launched yesterday (September 14), but it appears to be having notable performance issues on PC.

A number of PC users have been complaining of stuttering framerates, which has resulted in the game being review-bombed on Steam, where the first-person shooter currently has an overall ‘Mixed‘ user rating.

The majority of the negative reviews (although still highlighted even in positive ones) have pointed to the stuttering performance, with many believing this to be the result of the game also running anti-piracy software Denuvo, although another user who experienced crashes believes it is actually being caused by “memory write access errors and other general errors”.

DRM software has been criticised by PC users of negatively impacting games, with hackers previously blaming DRM as the cause of Resident Evil Village‘s PC stutters.

While no explicit reason has been given so far, developer Arkane Studios has already said that it’s investigating the reported performance issues, after a Deathloop community manager responded to a Reddit post, which jokingly blamed the performance issues on the detailed in-game hamburgers (thanks, GamesRadar).

“While those burgers do look great, regarding performance we are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop,” they wrote. “We’re actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible.”

Besides performance issues, Courtney Craven, owner of video game accessibility-focused website CanIPlayThat.com also highlighted Deathloop‘s lack of accessibility options, including poor text options, the inability to remap buttons, while on PS5 menu navigation is also limited to using an onscreen cursor.

