‘Deathloop’ is only a PS5 console exclusive until September 2022

Deathloop releases on September 14 on PC and PS5 as a console exclusive, despite developer Arkane Studios being part of Bethesda, which is now owned by Microsoft.

However, small print in the new gameplay trailer also confirms that the console exclusivity is only until September 14, 2022.

It had been previously reported that Deathloop would remain a PS5 console exclusive, although it was only ever a time-exclusive deal.

Given Microsoft’s strategy with its first-party titles, the end of this timed exclusive deal could mean that Deathloop releases on Xbox Game Pass in September 2022.

On the other hand, Final Fantasy VII Remake is another PlayStation release that has already passed its timed exclusivity deal, but there has so far been no mention of a release for other platforms.

Deathloop coming to PS5 first puts Bethesda’s owner Microsoft in an unusual position when it comes to promoting the game. This didn’t prevent Xbox head Phil Spencer from tweeting his support ahead of Sony‘s State of play stream: “Excited for everyone to see the great work the from the team @ArkaneStudios on @deathloop”.

Microsoft actually appear quite comfortable appealing to PlayStation fans. Earlier this week, the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account also shared a screenshot from one of its clouding gaming ads featuring a PS4 controller.

Deathloop isn’t the only Bethesda title coming to PS5. Another timed exclusive signed with the platform holder is Ghostwire: Tokyo from Japanese studio Tango Gameworks. However, there has not been any new information despite it being reportedly releasing in October.

Another Microsoft-owned title coming to PlayStation – albeit only PS4 – is Psychonauts 2, which releases on August 25 on Xbox Game Pass and PC. This is due to the game having been crowdfunded to include a PS4 release before publisher Double Fine Productions was acquired.

Elsewhere, Kojima Productions has confirmed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will include ‘ultra-wide’ support when it releases exclusively on PS5, the first console title to do so.