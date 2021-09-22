‘Deathloop’ update on PC addresses frame stuttering issues

Bethesda has released an update for Deathloop on PC that targets the frame stuttering issues that players have been encountering since the game’s launch.

As noted in the patches shared on Steam, hotfix 1.708.4.0 addresses “an issue experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of “stutter”.

The note adds, “Additionally, we are looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates.”

“We will update further on this as soon as we have more information.”

Since launch, PC users have been complaining of frame stuttering, which led to Deathloop being review-bombed on Steam, although currently the game has a “Mostly Positive” rating.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, the majority of the negative reviews believe that the performance issues are caused by having to run the game alongside anti-piracy software. Hackers had previously claimed that DRM software is to blame for PC stutters in Resident Evil Village.

While Deathloop has been getting rave reviews, with a Metacritic rating of 89 for PS5 and 88 for PC respectively, it has also been called out for a lack of accessibility options.

Courtney Craven, owner of website CanIPlayThat.com, had listed a number of issues with the time-loop shooter, including poor text options, the inability to remap buttons, while the PS5 menu navigation is also limited to using an onscreen cursor.

Elsewhere, Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has called the $430,000 auction sale of a copy of Sonic The Hedgehog a “scam”.

The veteran developer also recently confirmed he is working alone to develop a new game for mobile after leaving Square Enix following the disappointing release of Balan Wonderworld.